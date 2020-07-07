6639 Rothchild Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

HOLIDAY SPECIAL!!! IF lease is signed before 2020 the rental rate will be reduced to $1500/month



Move in ready 3 BD 2.5 BA townhome in the popular Beverly Crest neighborhood. Renovations include updated bathrooms, new granite countertops in the kitchen with new appliances, and a brand new energy efficient A/C and furnace (lower bills). Washer and Dryer included. Water paid by HOA. Close to the Arboretum, shopping, dining and entertainment. Community boasts an outdoor pool, playground, basketball courts, tennis courts and walking trails.