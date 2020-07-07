All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

6639 Rothchild Drive

6639 Rothchild Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6639 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
HOLIDAY SPECIAL!!! IF lease is signed before 2020 the rental rate will be reduced to $1500/month

Move in ready 3 BD 2.5 BA townhome in the popular Beverly Crest neighborhood. Renovations include updated bathrooms, new granite countertops in the kitchen with new appliances, and a brand new energy efficient A/C and furnace (lower bills). Washer and Dryer included. Water paid by HOA. Close to the Arboretum, shopping, dining and entertainment. Community boasts an outdoor pool, playground, basketball courts, tennis courts and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6639 Rothchild Drive have any available units?
6639 Rothchild Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6639 Rothchild Drive have?
Some of 6639 Rothchild Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6639 Rothchild Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6639 Rothchild Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6639 Rothchild Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6639 Rothchild Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6639 Rothchild Drive offer parking?
No, 6639 Rothchild Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6639 Rothchild Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6639 Rothchild Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6639 Rothchild Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6639 Rothchild Drive has a pool.
Does 6639 Rothchild Drive have accessible units?
No, 6639 Rothchild Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6639 Rothchild Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6639 Rothchild Drive has units with dishwashers.

