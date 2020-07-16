Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6632 Centerline Dr Available 01/02/19 Berewick Area- Convenient Location Single Family Home For Rent - 2 Story single family home with 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom located in desired Berewick area. New paint, opens to great room with fireplace. Over-sized master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and deluxe master bath with dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Large walk-in master bedroom closet.



Great location, near shopping, restaurants, airport, Charlotte Premium Outlets, and Lake Wylie.



To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123 or email: rentals@myurealty.com



Online Application Link: https://myurealty.appfolio.com/listings/detail/792c5a82-d1f4-4464-983e-44352395c915



(RLNE4589276)