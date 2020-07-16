All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6632 Centerline Dr

6632 Centerline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6632 Centerline Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6632 Centerline Dr Available 01/02/19 Berewick Area- Convenient Location Single Family Home For Rent - 2 Story single family home with 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom located in desired Berewick area. New paint, opens to great room with fireplace. Over-sized master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and deluxe master bath with dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Large walk-in master bedroom closet.

Great location, near shopping, restaurants, airport, Charlotte Premium Outlets, and Lake Wylie.

To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123 or email: rentals@myurealty.com

Online Application Link: https://myurealty.appfolio.com/listings/detail/792c5a82-d1f4-4464-983e-44352395c915

(RLNE4589276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6632 Centerline Dr have any available units?
6632 Centerline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6632 Centerline Dr have?
Some of 6632 Centerline Dr's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6632 Centerline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6632 Centerline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 Centerline Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6632 Centerline Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6632 Centerline Dr offer parking?
No, 6632 Centerline Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6632 Centerline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 Centerline Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 Centerline Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6632 Centerline Dr has a pool.
Does 6632 Centerline Dr have accessible units?
No, 6632 Centerline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 Centerline Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6632 Centerline Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
