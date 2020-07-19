All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

6624 Hawksnest

6624 Hawksnest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6624 Hawksnest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful home in north Charlotte. You have the option to have it fully furnished or without. Its completely up to you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 Hawksnest have any available units?
6624 Hawksnest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6624 Hawksnest currently offering any rent specials?
6624 Hawksnest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 Hawksnest pet-friendly?
No, 6624 Hawksnest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6624 Hawksnest offer parking?
No, 6624 Hawksnest does not offer parking.
Does 6624 Hawksnest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6624 Hawksnest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 Hawksnest have a pool?
No, 6624 Hawksnest does not have a pool.
Does 6624 Hawksnest have accessible units?
No, 6624 Hawksnest does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 Hawksnest have units with dishwashers?
No, 6624 Hawksnest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6624 Hawksnest have units with air conditioning?
No, 6624 Hawksnest does not have units with air conditioning.
