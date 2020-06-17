6617 Lynmont Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212 Idlewild South
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Ranch Home for Rent - Don't miss this 3 bedroom- 2 bath ranch in great location with easy access to WT Harris Blvd and Independence Blvd. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room. Kitchen and dining have a great open concept. Could actual use dining area for a family room. Washer and Dryer included. Don't miss this one
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6617 Lynmont Dr have any available units?
6617 Lynmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6617 Lynmont Dr have?
Some of 6617 Lynmont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 Lynmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Lynmont Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Lynmont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6617 Lynmont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6617 Lynmont Dr offer parking?
No, 6617 Lynmont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6617 Lynmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6617 Lynmont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Lynmont Dr have a pool?
No, 6617 Lynmont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6617 Lynmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 6617 Lynmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Lynmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 Lynmont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.