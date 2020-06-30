6616 Bevington Brook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated 1 level ranch style home located in the desirable section of Stonecrest in Ballantyne. 3 bedroom and 2 full baths with 2 car garage. Sweet new wood flooring, new kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances. Large yard, dining area, fireplace in great room. Very convenient to shopping, restaurants, The Arboretum, Carolina Place Mall, the hospital and interstates. Upgrades include new vinyl wood plank flooring , update Master bath including granite counter tops & ceramic tile shower, fresh paint on interior, new upgraded cabinets in kitchen , new granite & new stainless appliances plus new light fixtures throughout except foyer & dining room.