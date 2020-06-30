All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6616 Bevington Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6616 Bevington Brook Lane
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

6616 Bevington Brook Lane

6616 Bevington Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Touchstone Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6616 Bevington Brook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Touchstone Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated 1 level ranch style home located in the desirable section of Stonecrest in Ballantyne. 3 bedroom and 2 full baths with 2 car garage. Sweet new wood flooring, new kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances. Large yard, dining area, fireplace in great room. Very convenient to shopping, restaurants, The Arboretum, Carolina Place Mall, the hospital and interstates. Upgrades include new vinyl wood plank flooring , update Master bath including granite counter tops & ceramic tile shower, fresh paint on interior, new upgraded cabinets in kitchen , new granite & new stainless appliances plus new light fixtures throughout except foyer & dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 Bevington Brook Lane have any available units?
6616 Bevington Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6616 Bevington Brook Lane have?
Some of 6616 Bevington Brook Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6616 Bevington Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6616 Bevington Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 Bevington Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6616 Bevington Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6616 Bevington Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6616 Bevington Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 6616 Bevington Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6616 Bevington Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 Bevington Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 6616 Bevington Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6616 Bevington Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 6616 Bevington Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 Bevington Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6616 Bevington Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte