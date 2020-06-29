6611 Sunman Road

Amenities

Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Home w/ 2 car Garage - Located in the Pinebrook community is a nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and a nice backyard. The spacious Living room features new laminate flooring and a gas log fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with new grainte countertops, backsplash, and refinished cabinets. The spacious master suite has vaulted ceilings with good closet space and an attached bath. Open loft on 2nd floor can be used as a bonus room or office. Washer/Dryer included. Call us today for a tour.



No Pets Allowed



