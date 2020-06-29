All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6611 Sunman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6611 Sunman Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:59 AM

6611 Sunman Road

6611 Sunman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6611 Sunman Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Home w/ 2 car Garage - Located in the Pinebrook community is a nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and a nice backyard. The spacious Living room features new laminate flooring and a gas log fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with new grainte countertops, backsplash, and refinished cabinets. The spacious master suite has vaulted ceilings with good closet space and an attached bath. Open loft on 2nd floor can be used as a bonus room or office. Washer/Dryer included. Call us today for a tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5450135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 Sunman Road have any available units?
6611 Sunman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6611 Sunman Road have?
Some of 6611 Sunman Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6611 Sunman Road currently offering any rent specials?
6611 Sunman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 Sunman Road pet-friendly?
No, 6611 Sunman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6611 Sunman Road offer parking?
Yes, 6611 Sunman Road offers parking.
Does 6611 Sunman Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6611 Sunman Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 Sunman Road have a pool?
No, 6611 Sunman Road does not have a pool.
Does 6611 Sunman Road have accessible units?
No, 6611 Sunman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 Sunman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6611 Sunman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte