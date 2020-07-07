6608 Pleasant Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3br 2 bath Home Located in Stonehaven/Queens Grant Subdivision. - Beautiful Home Located in Stonehaven/Queens Grant Subdivision. Newly remodeled it comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is approximately 1800 square feet and has gas heat and central air. It has hardwood floors throughout with fresh paint and new appliances. The Neighborhood is near Cotswold with great, shopping, restaurants, ect. No smokers.



Take Rama Road to Jester Rd. TL on Wheeler. TR on Pleasant



(RLNE2711700)