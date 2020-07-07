All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:19 PM

6608 Pleasant Drive

6608 Pleasant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6608 Pleasant Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3br 2 bath Home Located in Stonehaven/Queens Grant Subdivision. - Beautiful Home Located in Stonehaven/Queens Grant Subdivision. Newly remodeled it comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is approximately 1800 square feet and has gas heat and central air. It has hardwood floors throughout with fresh paint and new appliances. The Neighborhood is near Cotswold with great, shopping, restaurants, ect. No smokers.

Take Rama Road to Jester Rd. TL on Wheeler. TR on Pleasant

(RLNE2711700)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 Pleasant Drive have any available units?
6608 Pleasant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6608 Pleasant Drive have?
Some of 6608 Pleasant Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Pleasant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Pleasant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Pleasant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6608 Pleasant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6608 Pleasant Drive offer parking?
No, 6608 Pleasant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6608 Pleasant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6608 Pleasant Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Pleasant Drive have a pool?
No, 6608 Pleasant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6608 Pleasant Drive have accessible units?
No, 6608 Pleasant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Pleasant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6608 Pleasant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

