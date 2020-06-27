All apartments in Charlotte
6607 White Mist Lane
6607 White Mist Lane

6607 White Mist Lane · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

6607 White Mist Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6607 White Mist Lane Available 09/01/19 Convenient 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath in Eastfield Ridge - Subdivision: Eastfield Ridge
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking:
Year Built: 2 Car Garage Attached, Garage Door Opener
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Hot Water Heater
Schools: Blythe Elem., Alexander Middle, North Meck. High School

This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1500 square feet. It has a large living/dining room with laminate floors and fireplace. Kitchen has dinette area. Master bed has walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 2 car garage, patio and wooded back yard. The home is located just off Eastfield near Prosperity Church. Close to Concord Mills, I-485 and I-85. Easy commute to Concord, Huntersville or Uptown. Rent this home with first month's rent + $1500 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

(RLNE2311108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 White Mist Lane have any available units?
6607 White Mist Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6607 White Mist Lane have?
Some of 6607 White Mist Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 White Mist Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6607 White Mist Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 White Mist Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6607 White Mist Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6607 White Mist Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6607 White Mist Lane offers parking.
Does 6607 White Mist Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 White Mist Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 White Mist Lane have a pool?
No, 6607 White Mist Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6607 White Mist Lane have accessible units?
No, 6607 White Mist Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 White Mist Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 White Mist Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
