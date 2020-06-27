Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6607 White Mist Lane Available 09/01/19 Convenient 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath in Eastfield Ridge - Subdivision: Eastfield Ridge

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage/Parking:

Year Built: 2 Car Garage Attached, Garage Door Opener

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Hot Water Heater

Schools: Blythe Elem., Alexander Middle, North Meck. High School



This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1500 square feet. It has a large living/dining room with laminate floors and fireplace. Kitchen has dinette area. Master bed has walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 2 car garage, patio and wooded back yard. The home is located just off Eastfield near Prosperity Church. Close to Concord Mills, I-485 and I-85. Easy commute to Concord, Huntersville or Uptown. Rent this home with first month's rent + $1500 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



(RLNE2311108)