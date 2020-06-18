6602 Porterfield Road

Amenities

Three bed, two bath "accessory dwelling unit" built brand new in 2018. Home features independent control central heating and air system. Stacked laundry facilities with private washer and dryer provided. Roku enabled HDTVs are located in each bedroom. Surf the Internet on our Included Internet service. Enjoy the wall mounted 55" TV while relaxing in the living room. Full sized refrigerator with automatic icemaker and purified water in the door. Semi-custom kitchen with bar top.Small kitchen appliances gadgets and utensils are also included.

Plates, pots, pans, cups, mugs, can/bottle openers, towels, sheets and pillows are all included.

Pets allowed with owner's approval and $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Close to the Arboretum and South Park , very convenient to shoppes and restaurants. Furnished lease is a 30 day minimum- great for transitions!