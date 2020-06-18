All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6602 Porterfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6602 Porterfield Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:07 PM

6602 Porterfield Road

6602 Porterfield Rd · (704) 313-1310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6602 Porterfield Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ice maker
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Three bed, two bath "accessory dwelling unit" built brand new in 2018. Home features independent control central heating and air system. Stacked laundry facilities with private washer and dryer provided. Roku enabled HDTVs are located in each bedroom. Surf the Internet on our Included Internet service. Enjoy the wall mounted 55" TV while relaxing in the living room. Full sized refrigerator with automatic icemaker and purified water in the door. Semi-custom kitchen with bar top.Small kitchen appliances gadgets and utensils are also included.
Plates, pots, pans, cups, mugs, can/bottle openers, towels, sheets and pillows are all included.
Pets allowed with owner's approval and $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Close to the Arboretum and South Park , very convenient to shoppes and restaurants. Furnished lease is a 30 day minimum- great for transitions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 Porterfield Road have any available units?
6602 Porterfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 Porterfield Road have?
Some of 6602 Porterfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 Porterfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
6602 Porterfield Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 Porterfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6602 Porterfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 6602 Porterfield Road offer parking?
No, 6602 Porterfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 6602 Porterfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6602 Porterfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 Porterfield Road have a pool?
No, 6602 Porterfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 6602 Porterfield Road have accessible units?
No, 6602 Porterfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 Porterfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 Porterfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6602 Porterfield Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity