6600 Brookmeade Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

All brick home in popular Olde Providence neighborhood-Beautiful refinished HW floors. LG open foyer LR +DR have beautiful windows letting in tons of light. Open KITCN w/updated cabinets, appl, granite, new tile back splash. 3 BDR’s on the second level just steps up from the kitchen. Don’t miss the updated hall bath with laundry chute! Walk up to the next level large bonus room/4th bedroom! Dual closets. Take a look at all the storage space!Walk up attic w/two rooms for storage plus two side storage closets that run the entire length of the bonus room!Step down to lower level for the perfect family time den with a FP w/ gas logs, built in cabinets and French doors leading to a cool shaded patio with a tranquility pond. Off the hallway is a office/flex space that can be a 5th bedroom! Updated carpet, chalk paint make this a perfect office, school room or fun play area.Two closets. Laundry RM opens to the back so great for dropping muddy boots.