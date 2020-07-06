All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

6600 Brookmeade Drive

6600 Brookmeade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6600 Brookmeade Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All brick home in popular Olde Providence neighborhood-Beautiful refinished HW floors. LG open foyer LR +DR have beautiful windows letting in tons of light. Open KITCN w/updated cabinets, appl, granite, new tile back splash. 3 BDR’s on the second level just steps up from the kitchen. Don’t miss the updated hall bath with laundry chute! Walk up to the next level large bonus room/4th bedroom! Dual closets. Take a look at all the storage space!Walk up attic w/two rooms for storage plus two side storage closets that run the entire length of the bonus room!Step down to lower level for the perfect family time den with a FP w/ gas logs, built in cabinets and French doors leading to a cool shaded patio with a tranquility pond. Off the hallway is a office/flex space that can be a 5th bedroom! Updated carpet, chalk paint make this a perfect office, school room or fun play area.Two closets. Laundry RM opens to the back so great for dropping muddy boots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Brookmeade Drive have any available units?
6600 Brookmeade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 Brookmeade Drive have?
Some of 6600 Brookmeade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Brookmeade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Brookmeade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Brookmeade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6600 Brookmeade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6600 Brookmeade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6600 Brookmeade Drive offers parking.
Does 6600 Brookmeade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Brookmeade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Brookmeade Drive have a pool?
No, 6600 Brookmeade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Brookmeade Drive have accessible units?
No, 6600 Brookmeade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Brookmeade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6600 Brookmeade Drive has units with dishwashers.

