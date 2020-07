Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pawtuckett area within 10 minutes of Charlotte Airport! Nice updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home. Hardwood floors, carpet, new appliances, central heating/air and 1 car garage. No Pets and No Smoking. Apply online at www.stonewrightonline.com/featuredrentals. All application fees are non-refundable and applications are worked in the order they are received.