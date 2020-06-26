6545 Point Comfort Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This condo offers a quiet location, yet is close to all the conveniences you want! Features include wood laminate floors, a 2-story great room with a dining area and masonry fireplace, and a patio accessible from both the living area and first-floor master suite. The upper level houses a loft with built-ins, a guest bedroom and a full bath. The laundry room, exterior storage closet and walk-in closets provide plentiful storage. Water, trash service and lawn care are included, along with access to community amenities including a clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.

Zoned for GREAT schools! Conveniently located between Pineville and Ballantyne, you will enjoy easy access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation! Easy access to I-485! Only a short drive to a Light Rail Park and Ride station, offering convenient access to Uptown for work and play! Pets conditional.