Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6545 Point Comfort Lane
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

6545 Point Comfort Lane

6545 Point Comfort Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6545 Point Comfort Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This condo offers a quiet location, yet is close to all the conveniences you want! Features include wood laminate floors, a 2-story great room with a dining area and masonry fireplace, and a patio accessible from both the living area and first-floor master suite. The upper level houses a loft with built-ins, a guest bedroom and a full bath. The laundry room, exterior storage closet and walk-in closets provide plentiful storage. Water, trash service and lawn care are included, along with access to community amenities including a clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Zoned for GREAT schools! Conveniently located between Pineville and Ballantyne, you will enjoy easy access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation! Easy access to I-485! Only a short drive to a Light Rail Park and Ride station, offering convenient access to Uptown for work and play! Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6545 Point Comfort Lane have any available units?
6545 Point Comfort Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6545 Point Comfort Lane have?
Some of 6545 Point Comfort Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6545 Point Comfort Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6545 Point Comfort Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6545 Point Comfort Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6545 Point Comfort Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6545 Point Comfort Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6545 Point Comfort Lane offers parking.
Does 6545 Point Comfort Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6545 Point Comfort Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6545 Point Comfort Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6545 Point Comfort Lane has a pool.
Does 6545 Point Comfort Lane have accessible units?
No, 6545 Point Comfort Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6545 Point Comfort Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6545 Point Comfort Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
