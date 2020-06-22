Amenities

6532 Outerbridge Lane Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Providence Commons! - This home features a large formal living room w/vaulted ceilings, Formal Dining Room, gorgeous large Kitchen with center island, SS Appliances, and granite countertops, Great Room w/gas fireplace, Master bath includes a vaulted ceiling, garden tub, granite countertops, and many upgrades throughout the home such as LED lighting throughout the home. Large yard and a spacious great deck off the back. Great location, close to dining and shopping. This home is a must see!



