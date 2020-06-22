All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

6532 Outerbridge Lane

6532 Outer Bridge Ln · (704) 228-9311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6532 Outer Bridge Ln, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6532 Outerbridge Lane · Avail. Jul 3

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6532 Outerbridge Lane Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Providence Commons! - This home features a large formal living room w/vaulted ceilings, Formal Dining Room, gorgeous large Kitchen with center island, SS Appliances, and granite countertops, Great Room w/gas fireplace, Master bath includes a vaulted ceiling, garden tub, granite countertops, and many upgrades throughout the home such as LED lighting throughout the home. Large yard and a spacious great deck off the back. Great location, close to dining and shopping. This home is a must see!

(RLNE3858006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 Outerbridge Lane have any available units?
6532 Outerbridge Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6532 Outerbridge Lane have?
Some of 6532 Outerbridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 Outerbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6532 Outerbridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 Outerbridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6532 Outerbridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6532 Outerbridge Lane offer parking?
No, 6532 Outerbridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6532 Outerbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 Outerbridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 Outerbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 6532 Outerbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6532 Outerbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6532 Outerbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 Outerbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6532 Outerbridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
