6518 Del Rio Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage key fob access

A beautiful house located in highly desirable Stone Creek Ranch subdivision in Ballantyne area. Open kitchen, recently upgraded appliances and hardwood floor downstairs; three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms; decent size of laundry room in upstairs along with all bedrooms; his and hers walk-in closets by spacious master bedroom are plus! Two car garages with keyless entry and fully finished; Community pool and playground, terrific schools and shopping location …… All in one! It is a ideal place for you and your family.