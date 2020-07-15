All apartments in Charlotte
6518 Del Rio Road
6518 Del Rio Road

6518 Del Rio Road · No Longer Available
Location

6518 Del Rio Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
key fob access
A beautiful house located in highly desirable Stone Creek Ranch subdivision in Ballantyne area. Open kitchen, recently upgraded appliances and hardwood floor downstairs; three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms; decent size of laundry room in upstairs along with all bedrooms; his and hers walk-in closets by spacious master bedroom are plus! Two car garages with keyless entry and fully finished; Community pool and playground, terrific schools and shopping location …… All in one! It is a ideal place for you and your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 Del Rio Road have any available units?
6518 Del Rio Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6518 Del Rio Road have?
Some of 6518 Del Rio Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 Del Rio Road currently offering any rent specials?
6518 Del Rio Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 Del Rio Road pet-friendly?
No, 6518 Del Rio Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6518 Del Rio Road offer parking?
Yes, 6518 Del Rio Road offers parking.
Does 6518 Del Rio Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6518 Del Rio Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 Del Rio Road have a pool?
Yes, 6518 Del Rio Road has a pool.
Does 6518 Del Rio Road have accessible units?
No, 6518 Del Rio Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 Del Rio Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6518 Del Rio Road has units with dishwashers.
