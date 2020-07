Amenities

Built in 2017. Located near airport between Tuckaseegee and Little Rock Rd. Home has 1220 s.f. with 3 BRs, 2.5 baths and a 1-car garage. Open concept main level has kitchen with plenty of counter space, a great room and dining area. All 3 BRs are upstairs. Very convenient location to I-485 and I-85. Pets are approved case by case, $300 pet deposit. Available now. ANY NC REALTOR IS WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS PROPERTY. PETS WELCOME, APPROVED BY OWNER.