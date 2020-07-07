All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6500 Misty Morning Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6500 Misty Morning Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:05 AM

6500 Misty Morning Drive

6500 Misty Morning Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6500 Misty Morning Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept layout floorplan, cathedral ceilings, stainless steel appliances, large closets, on this 2br 2bath house in the Conventry Woods neighborhood area of Charlotte. Central A/C and forced hot air HVAC system. Nice backyard, with patio area, and two sheds. Nice curb appeal with house above street grade. Off Street parking. Great location near shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Access to I-74 and other major highways. Easy commute by car to Uptown Charlotte, Mint Hill, Mathews, University Area, and Airport. Pet friendly landlord.

EHO. Contact us by call, email, or text.

Landlord does not accept section 8 choice housing voucher.

Minimum requirements:
- No past evictions
- No past criminal record (traffic violations ok)
- Credit score above 600 (limited credit history does not disqualify you)
- Combined annual household income of $38,000 or higher or considerable in savings
- No amounts in collections from previous landlords

Move in ready.

Keywords: Charlotte, Noda, Music Factory, North End, South End, Independence Blvd., Independence boulevard. 1 Year Lease, 2 Year Lease, Long Term Lease. Private Landlord.

Greg Walter Realty
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 Misty Morning Drive have any available units?
6500 Misty Morning Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 Misty Morning Drive have?
Some of 6500 Misty Morning Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 Misty Morning Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Misty Morning Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Misty Morning Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6500 Misty Morning Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6500 Misty Morning Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6500 Misty Morning Drive offers parking.
Does 6500 Misty Morning Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Misty Morning Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Misty Morning Drive have a pool?
No, 6500 Misty Morning Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Misty Morning Drive have accessible units?
No, 6500 Misty Morning Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Misty Morning Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 Misty Morning Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte