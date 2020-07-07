6500 Misty Morning Drive

Amenities

Open concept layout floorplan, cathedral ceilings, stainless steel appliances, large closets, on this 2br 2bath house in the Conventry Woods neighborhood area of Charlotte. Central A/C and forced hot air HVAC system. Nice backyard, with patio area, and two sheds. Nice curb appeal with house above street grade. Off Street parking. Great location near shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Access to I-74 and other major highways. Easy commute by car to Uptown Charlotte, Mint Hill, Mathews, University Area, and Airport. Pet friendly landlord.



EHO. Contact us by call, email, or text.



Landlord does not accept section 8 choice housing voucher.



Minimum requirements:

- No past evictions

- No past criminal record (traffic violations ok)

- Credit score above 600 (limited credit history does not disqualify you)

- Combined annual household income of $38,000 or higher or considerable in savings

- No amounts in collections from previous landlords



Move in ready.



Charlotte, Noda, Music Factory, North End, South End, Independence Blvd., Independence boulevard. 1 Year Lease, 2 Year Lease, Long Term Lease. Private Landlord.



Greg Walter Realty

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.