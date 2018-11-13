6429 Windsor Gate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

This Lovely Townhouse unit features an open floor plan boasting spacious 2 master bedrooms with their own baths. Living room with a cozy fireplace to snuggle around while still getting tons of natural light in. Kitchen boasting lots of cabinets, granite countertops, all black appliances and ample of counter space to enjoy your cooking. Rear Deck perfect to just relax and enjoy the nature while giving all the privacy needed.Located with Convenient access to Concord Mall, Restaurants, UNCC, Shopping, banks, medical, transportation, Downtown, Ikea and hwys. This home is Ready for Move In! Contact for more details!

About 6429 Windsor Gate, Charlotte, North Carolina 28215

Directions:E WT Harris Blvd towards Albemarle Rd Turn left onto Windsor Gate Ln. Unit located in the back!

