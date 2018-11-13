All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6429 Windsor Gate Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6429 Windsor Gate Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 AM

6429 Windsor Gate Lane

6429 Windsor Gate Lane · (704) 343-6718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6429 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This Lovely Townhouse unit features an open floor plan boasting spacious 2 master bedrooms with their own baths. Living room with a cozy fireplace to snuggle around while still getting tons of natural light in. Kitchen boasting lots of cabinets, granite countertops, all black appliances and ample of counter space to enjoy your cooking. Rear Deck perfect to just relax and enjoy the nature while giving all the privacy needed.Located with Convenient access to Concord Mall, Restaurants, UNCC, Shopping, banks, medical, transportation, Downtown, Ikea and hwys. This home is Ready for Move In! Contact for more details!
About 6429 Windsor Gate, Charlotte, North Carolina 28215
Directions:E WT Harris Blvd towards Albemarle Rd Turn left onto Windsor Gate Ln. Unit located in the back!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6429 Windsor Gate Lane have any available units?
6429 Windsor Gate Lane has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6429 Windsor Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6429 Windsor Gate Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6429 Windsor Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6429 Windsor Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6429 Windsor Gate Lane offer parking?
No, 6429 Windsor Gate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6429 Windsor Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6429 Windsor Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6429 Windsor Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 6429 Windsor Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6429 Windsor Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 6429 Windsor Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6429 Windsor Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6429 Windsor Gate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6429 Windsor Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6429 Windsor Gate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6429 Windsor Gate Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity