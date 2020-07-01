All apartments in Charlotte
641 Reeves Court

641 Reeves Court · No Longer Available
Location

641 Reeves Court, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Reeves Court have any available units?
641 Reeves Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 641 Reeves Court currently offering any rent specials?
641 Reeves Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Reeves Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 Reeves Court is pet friendly.
Does 641 Reeves Court offer parking?
No, 641 Reeves Court does not offer parking.
Does 641 Reeves Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Reeves Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Reeves Court have a pool?
No, 641 Reeves Court does not have a pool.
Does 641 Reeves Court have accessible units?
No, 641 Reeves Court does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Reeves Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Reeves Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Reeves Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Reeves Court does not have units with air conditioning.

