Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM

6408 Providence Farm Lane

6408 Providence Farm Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Providence Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Contact Ross to be set up with leasing representative- (704) 502-1040. NOVEL Providence Farm is a place where people can gather and discover something new in a culinary-inspired atmosphere unlike anywhere else in Charlotte. Inside the energy of the new Waverly town center, here, modern living spaces, dining and shopping are tied together by a sense of community. With a true industrial kitchen, orchard, resident garden, outdoor cooking and dining areas for community use, NOVEL Providence Farm has a distinct vibe that redefines apartment living. Welcome to Charlotte’s only apartment community designed to celebrate food, family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Providence Farm Lane have any available units?
6408 Providence Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 Providence Farm Lane have?
Some of 6408 Providence Farm Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 Providence Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Providence Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Providence Farm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6408 Providence Farm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6408 Providence Farm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6408 Providence Farm Lane offers parking.
Does 6408 Providence Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6408 Providence Farm Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Providence Farm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6408 Providence Farm Lane has a pool.
Does 6408 Providence Farm Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 6408 Providence Farm Lane has accessible units.
Does 6408 Providence Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6408 Providence Farm Lane has units with dishwashers.
