Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Cul-de-sac home - Great three bedroom and two and a half bathroom home in Steele Creek. Located on a cul-de-sac lot with fenced back yard that backs to woods! Minutes to Southpark and all that Steele Creek has to offer.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Jane Tucker at (704) 281-6096.



(RLNE4149417)