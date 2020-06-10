All apartments in Charlotte
6401 Prosperity Commons Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:19 AM

6401 Prosperity Commons Drive

6401 Prosperity Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6401 Prosperity Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
$1000 VISA GIFT CARD GIVEN TO TENANT UPON MOVE-IN W/LEASE THAT STARTS BY JAN. 3! AVAILABLE NOW. Prosperity Ridge subdivision offers clubhouse & pool! Home has 3100+ s.f. with 4 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths. Office w/french doors. Wood floors are on much of the main level. Open great room w/space for dining area. A den w/marble-faced fireplace is off of the gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter tops w/island, wall ovens, gas cooktop, pull out shelving, walk-in pantry, and tile backsplash. 4 BRs + LOFT are upstairs. Spacious loft can be a third den or play room! Master BR has tray ceiling and a luxurious bath including double vanities, jetted tub & separate shower w/bench seat. 2-car garage. Very convenient to I-485, I-77 and I-485. ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW THIS HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive have any available units?
6401 Prosperity Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive have?
Some of 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Prosperity Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive offers parking.
Does 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive has a pool.
Does 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Prosperity Commons Drive has units with dishwashers.
