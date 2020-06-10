6401 Prosperity Commons Drive

Amenities

$1000 VISA GIFT CARD GIVEN TO TENANT UPON MOVE-IN W/LEASE THAT STARTS BY JAN. 3! AVAILABLE NOW. Prosperity Ridge subdivision offers clubhouse & pool! Home has 3100+ s.f. with 4 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths. Office w/french doors. Wood floors are on much of the main level. Open great room w/space for dining area. A den w/marble-faced fireplace is off of the gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter tops w/island, wall ovens, gas cooktop, pull out shelving, walk-in pantry, and tile backsplash. 4 BRs + LOFT are upstairs. Spacious loft can be a third den or play room! Master BR has tray ceiling and a luxurious bath including double vanities, jetted tub & separate shower w/bench seat. 2-car garage. Very convenient to I-485, I-77 and I-485. ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW THIS HOME.