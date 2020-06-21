All apartments in Charlotte
6362 Royal Celadon Way

6362 Royal Celadon Way · No Longer Available
Location

6362 Royal Celadon Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
key fob access
Great tri-level townhome in a gated community close to uptown Charlotte. Great room with gas powered fireplace, formal dining area. Main floor has hardwood and tile floors. Nice balcony overlooking community pool.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6362 Royal Celadon Way have any available units?
6362 Royal Celadon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6362 Royal Celadon Way have?
Some of 6362 Royal Celadon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6362 Royal Celadon Way currently offering any rent specials?
6362 Royal Celadon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6362 Royal Celadon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6362 Royal Celadon Way is pet friendly.
Does 6362 Royal Celadon Way offer parking?
No, 6362 Royal Celadon Way does not offer parking.
Does 6362 Royal Celadon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6362 Royal Celadon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6362 Royal Celadon Way have a pool?
Yes, 6362 Royal Celadon Way has a pool.
Does 6362 Royal Celadon Way have accessible units?
No, 6362 Royal Celadon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6362 Royal Celadon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6362 Royal Celadon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
