Last updated July 10 2019 at 6:06 PM

6349 Mallard View Lane

6349 Mallard View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6349 Mallard View Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Location! Picture Perfect move in ready unit in a swimming pool community! Laid out with spacious and a beautiful open floorplan; Featuring a cozy living room with fireplace and ceiling fan while bringing in tons of natural light in; Kitchen offering plenty of work space & cabinet space so you can enjoy your cooking like a pro;Laundry located on first floor with Bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Unit has an enclosed private backyard with extra storage space. Conveniently located between Northlake Mall and Shoppes at the University. Great access to interstates 85, 485 & 77, transportation, Light rail, restaurants, banks, hospital & not to forget the community pool so you can cool off with just steps away from the unit. Great opportunity at an affordable price!

Directions:On WT Harris Blvd, West to left on Mallard Creek Rd. Right on Mallard Square Ln. Right on Mallard View Ln.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6349 Mallard View Lane have any available units?
6349 Mallard View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6349 Mallard View Lane have?
Some of 6349 Mallard View Lane's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6349 Mallard View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6349 Mallard View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6349 Mallard View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6349 Mallard View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6349 Mallard View Lane offer parking?
No, 6349 Mallard View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6349 Mallard View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6349 Mallard View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6349 Mallard View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6349 Mallard View Lane has a pool.
Does 6349 Mallard View Lane have accessible units?
No, 6349 Mallard View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6349 Mallard View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6349 Mallard View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
