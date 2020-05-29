6349 Mallard View Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace Property Amenities pool

Location! Picture Perfect move in ready unit in a swimming pool community! Laid out with spacious and a beautiful open floorplan; Featuring a cozy living room with fireplace and ceiling fan while bringing in tons of natural light in; Kitchen offering plenty of work space & cabinet space so you can enjoy your cooking like a pro;Laundry located on first floor with Bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Unit has an enclosed private backyard with extra storage space. Conveniently located between Northlake Mall and Shoppes at the University. Great access to interstates 85, 485 & 77, transportation, Light rail, restaurants, banks, hospital & not to forget the community pool so you can cool off with just steps away from the unit. Great opportunity at an affordable price!



Directions:On WT Harris Blvd, West to left on Mallard Creek Rd. Right on Mallard Square Ln. Right on Mallard View Ln.

