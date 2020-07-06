6319 Wind Ridge Drive

Amenities
One story Brick Home walk-able to The Greenway! Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Fenced rear yard w/wonderful trees & flowers. Master Bedroom host updated ensuite bath: heated tile flooring, newer shower & vanity + dressing area & walk-in closet. Kitchen features newer Stainless Steel Appliances, adjacent to large dining room. Hardwood flooring throughout most of home. Greatroom features wood burning fireplace & overlooks rear yard. Convenient to Greenway, Trader Joe's other shopping and Dining options as well as Stonecrest. Tenant must obtain & maintain renters insurance. Lawn Maintenance included with this rental price.