6319 Wind Ridge Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

6319 Wind Ridge Drive

6319 Wind Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6319 Wind Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Touchstone Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
One story Brick Home walk-able to The Greenway! Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Fenced rear yard w/wonderful trees & flowers. Master Bedroom host updated ensuite bath: heated tile flooring, newer shower & vanity + dressing area & walk-in closet. Kitchen features newer Stainless Steel Appliances, adjacent to large dining room. Hardwood flooring throughout most of home. Greatroom features wood burning fireplace & overlooks rear yard. Convenient to Greenway, Trader Joe's other shopping and Dining options as well as Stonecrest. Tenant must obtain & maintain renters insurance. Lawn Maintenance included with this rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 Wind Ridge Drive have any available units?
6319 Wind Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6319 Wind Ridge Drive have?
Some of 6319 Wind Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 Wind Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6319 Wind Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 Wind Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6319 Wind Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6319 Wind Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6319 Wind Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6319 Wind Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6319 Wind Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 Wind Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6319 Wind Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6319 Wind Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6319 Wind Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 Wind Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6319 Wind Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

