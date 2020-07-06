6319 Wind Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

One story Brick Home walk-able to The Greenway! Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Fenced rear yard w/wonderful trees & flowers. Master Bedroom host updated ensuite bath: heated tile flooring, newer shower & vanity + dressing area & walk-in closet. Kitchen features newer Stainless Steel Appliances, adjacent to large dining room. Hardwood flooring throughout most of home. Greatroom features wood burning fireplace & overlooks rear yard. Convenient to Greenway, Trader Joe's other shopping and Dining options as well as Stonecrest. Tenant must obtain & maintain renters insurance. Lawn Maintenance included with this rental price.