Beautiful largest 3 story End unit town home in the subdivision Large/open floor plan is great for entertaining- On the main floor you will find 9ft ceilings & cherry wood fls with an open concept floor plan,kitchen opens to the family room .Kitchen offers granite counter tops w/ SS appliances & 42inch cabinets.Large master suite & luxury bath. Spacious bedrooms w/walk in closets.Relaxing outdoor area with back patio.A big draw for this community is the amazing amenities & location; 6000 SQFT clubhouse, junior olympic pool, 24 Hour fitness center, dog park, gated community, community access to Little Sugar Creek greenway to walk,run,bike. Only few mins to Southpark to some of the best shopping/ dining in Charlotte. Light Rail is only a few mins away. This house is also listed for Sale with MLS # 3559976 Use Suprakey Any one who is older than 18 need to Submit Application along with $45 Application fee Agent is related to Seller