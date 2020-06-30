All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6316 Short Line Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6316 Short Line Court
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

6316 Short Line Court

6316 Short Line Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6316 Short Line Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful largest 3 story End unit town home in the subdivision Large/open floor plan is great for entertaining- On the main floor you will find 9ft ceilings & cherry wood fls with an open concept floor plan,kitchen opens to the family room .Kitchen offers granite counter tops w/ SS appliances & 42inch cabinets.Large master suite & luxury bath. Spacious bedrooms w/walk in closets.Relaxing outdoor area with back patio.A big draw for this community is the amazing amenities & location; 6000 SQFT clubhouse, junior olympic pool, 24 Hour fitness center, dog park, gated community, community access to Little Sugar Creek greenway to walk,run,bike. Only few mins to Southpark to some of the best shopping/ dining in Charlotte. Light Rail is only a few mins away. This house is also listed for Sale with MLS # 3559976 Use Suprakey Any one who is older than 18 need to Submit Application along with $45 Application fee Agent is related to Seller

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 Short Line Court have any available units?
6316 Short Line Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 Short Line Court have?
Some of 6316 Short Line Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 Short Line Court currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Short Line Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Short Line Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6316 Short Line Court is pet friendly.
Does 6316 Short Line Court offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Short Line Court offers parking.
Does 6316 Short Line Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6316 Short Line Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Short Line Court have a pool?
Yes, 6316 Short Line Court has a pool.
Does 6316 Short Line Court have accessible units?
No, 6316 Short Line Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Short Line Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 Short Line Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte