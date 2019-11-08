All apartments in Charlotte
627 E 10th Street

627 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

627 East 10th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Uptown Living at its finest! Very Unique & Modern 2 BR/2 BA Split-Level 4-Story condo with great views of Uptown from a spacious, private 4th story terrace. A Non-Cookie Cutter Uptown Townhouse! Hardwoods, tile, and Berber carpet throughout, granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, fenced in patio, reserved parking spot, electric fireplace, plantation shutters! Near Uptown amenities like Spectrum Arena, First Ward Park, Knights Stadium, restaurants & nightlife, Wells Fargo & BOA HQ, & much more! Tenant-occupied. Available 10/14

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

