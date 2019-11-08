627 E 10th Street

Amenities

Uptown Living at its finest! Very Unique & Modern 2 BR/2 BA Split-Level 4-Story condo with great views of Uptown from a spacious, private 4th story terrace. A Non-Cookie Cutter Uptown Townhouse! Hardwoods, tile, and Berber carpet throughout, granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, fenced in patio, reserved parking spot, electric fireplace, plantation shutters! Near Uptown amenities like Spectrum Arena, First Ward Park, Knights Stadium, restaurants & nightlife, Wells Fargo & BOA HQ, & much more! Tenant-occupied. Available 10/14