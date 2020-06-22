All apartments in Charlotte
625 Hoskins Ridge Lane

Location

625 Hoskins Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane have any available units?
625 Hoskins Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
625 Hoskins Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Hoskins Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
