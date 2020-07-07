6247 Padget Parrish Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Tri-Level End Unit Townhouse located minutes from everything. This townhouse features pristine hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen with granite counter tops with views into formal dining room. Living room with fireplace and access to deck. Double master suites on upper level are great size. Basement has a living room with fireplace, wet bar a bedroom, a bathroom and access to patio area. Great storage in walk up attic. Water, sewer and community amenities are included in the rent. Great location close to everything, don't let this one get away from you. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com