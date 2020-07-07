All apartments in Charlotte
6247 Padget Parrish Court

6247 Padget Parrish Court · No Longer Available
Location

6247 Padget Parrish Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tri-Level End Unit Townhouse located minutes from everything. This townhouse features pristine hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen with granite counter tops with views into formal dining room. Living room with fireplace and access to deck. Double master suites on upper level are great size. Basement has a living room with fireplace, wet bar a bedroom, a bathroom and access to patio area. Great storage in walk up attic. Water, sewer and community amenities are included in the rent. Great location close to everything, don't let this one get away from you. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6247 Padget Parrish Court have any available units?
6247 Padget Parrish Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6247 Padget Parrish Court have?
Some of 6247 Padget Parrish Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6247 Padget Parrish Court currently offering any rent specials?
6247 Padget Parrish Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6247 Padget Parrish Court pet-friendly?
No, 6247 Padget Parrish Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6247 Padget Parrish Court offer parking?
No, 6247 Padget Parrish Court does not offer parking.
Does 6247 Padget Parrish Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6247 Padget Parrish Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6247 Padget Parrish Court have a pool?
No, 6247 Padget Parrish Court does not have a pool.
Does 6247 Padget Parrish Court have accessible units?
No, 6247 Padget Parrish Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6247 Padget Parrish Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6247 Padget Parrish Court has units with dishwashers.

