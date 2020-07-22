All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 16 2019 at 3:28 AM

6238 Suntrace

6238 Suntrace Way · No Longer Available
Location

6238 Suntrace Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Hamilton Circle

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a great spacious floorplan! Located close to Statesville Road and I-77 for ease of commuting but without sacrificing the peace and quiet the area offers! Recently refreshed flooring and paint throughout.

This home has been renovated from top to bottom. Kitchen has new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel electric glass top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. New laminate flooring upstairs and down, bathroom floors have new tile and new carpet on the stairs. This home also has a 1 car garage. Storage shed in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6238 Suntrace have any available units?
6238 Suntrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6238 Suntrace have?
Some of 6238 Suntrace's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6238 Suntrace currently offering any rent specials?
6238 Suntrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6238 Suntrace pet-friendly?
No, 6238 Suntrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6238 Suntrace offer parking?
Yes, 6238 Suntrace offers parking.
Does 6238 Suntrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6238 Suntrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6238 Suntrace have a pool?
No, 6238 Suntrace does not have a pool.
Does 6238 Suntrace have accessible units?
No, 6238 Suntrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6238 Suntrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6238 Suntrace has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

