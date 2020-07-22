6238 Suntrace

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a great spacious floorplan! Located close to Statesville Road and I-77 for ease of commuting but without sacrificing the peace and quiet the area offers! Recently refreshed flooring and paint throughout.



This home has been renovated from top to bottom. Kitchen has new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel electric glass top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. New laminate flooring upstairs and down, bathroom floors have new tile and new carpet on the stairs. This home also has a 1 car garage. Storage shed in back.