6231 Adobe Rd Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Ballantyne Area! - Lovely home with semi-open concept. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Large living room area which flows right into the kitchen. The kitchen features corian countertops, an island, and ample kitchen storage. Bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom has plenty of space for large furniture and the master bathroom features a garden tub and walk-in closet. Fantastic fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer are included. 6 month lease available, or 14-16 month lease available as well. $1995/mo., $1995/sec. dep. NO smoking. Tenant responsible for all lawn/yard maintenance and all utilities. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. No cats. Small to medium up to 60lbs will be considered, 1 pet maximum.



(RLNE4453439)