Charlotte, NC
6231 Adobe Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

6231 Adobe Rd

6231 Adobe Road · (704) 228-9311
Location

6231 Adobe Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6231 Adobe Rd · Avail. Jul 1

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
6231 Adobe Rd Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Ballantyne Area! - Lovely home with semi-open concept. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Large living room area which flows right into the kitchen. The kitchen features corian countertops, an island, and ample kitchen storage. Bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom has plenty of space for large furniture and the master bathroom features a garden tub and walk-in closet. Fantastic fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer are included. 6 month lease available, or 14-16 month lease available as well. $1995/mo., $1995/sec. dep. NO smoking. Tenant responsible for all lawn/yard maintenance and all utilities. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. No cats. Small to medium up to 60lbs will be considered, 1 pet maximum.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4453439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6231 Adobe Rd have any available units?
6231 Adobe Rd has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6231 Adobe Rd have?
Some of 6231 Adobe Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6231 Adobe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6231 Adobe Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6231 Adobe Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6231 Adobe Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6231 Adobe Rd offer parking?
No, 6231 Adobe Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6231 Adobe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6231 Adobe Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6231 Adobe Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6231 Adobe Rd has a pool.
Does 6231 Adobe Rd have accessible units?
No, 6231 Adobe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6231 Adobe Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6231 Adobe Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
