Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:11 PM

6228 Cottageville Lane

6228 Cottageville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6228 Cottageville Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Todd Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Traditional home located minutes from thriving Uptown Charlotte. Conveniently in the Freedom Community, you will have quick access to interstate 85 and interstate 77. Various dinning and entertainment options are surrounding the area.

Inside, the open family room is inviting with warm colors and cleaning flooring. Adjacent from the living-room is the well sized kitchen which is perfect for the chef in your family. Down the hallway from the livingroom you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with great closet space and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6228 Cottageville Lane have any available units?
6228 Cottageville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6228 Cottageville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6228 Cottageville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 Cottageville Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6228 Cottageville Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6228 Cottageville Lane offer parking?
No, 6228 Cottageville Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6228 Cottageville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6228 Cottageville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 Cottageville Lane have a pool?
No, 6228 Cottageville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6228 Cottageville Lane have accessible units?
No, 6228 Cottageville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 Cottageville Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6228 Cottageville Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6228 Cottageville Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6228 Cottageville Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

