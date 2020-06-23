All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6216 Bainbridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6216 Bainbridge Road
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:05 PM

6216 Bainbridge Road

6216 Bainbridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
East Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6216 Bainbridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful ranch style home conveniently located near Monroe Road and Independence BLVD with easy access to Uptown Charlotte! Walk in to lovely hardwood floors, a fire place in the living area, and open kitchen and breakfast space. Three spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 Bainbridge Road have any available units?
6216 Bainbridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6216 Bainbridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
6216 Bainbridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 Bainbridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6216 Bainbridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 6216 Bainbridge Road offer parking?
No, 6216 Bainbridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 6216 Bainbridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 Bainbridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 Bainbridge Road have a pool?
No, 6216 Bainbridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 6216 Bainbridge Road have accessible units?
No, 6216 Bainbridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 Bainbridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 Bainbridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6216 Bainbridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6216 Bainbridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte