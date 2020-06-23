6216 Bainbridge Road

Amenities
Beautiful ranch style home conveniently located near Monroe Road and Independence BLVD with easy access to Uptown Charlotte! Walk in to lovely hardwood floors, a fire place in the living area, and open kitchen and breakfast space. Three spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Contact us today for a viewing!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.