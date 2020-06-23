6216 Bainbridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful ranch style home conveniently located near Monroe Road and Independence BLVD with easy access to Uptown Charlotte! Walk in to lovely hardwood floors, a fire place in the living area, and open kitchen and breakfast space. Three spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.