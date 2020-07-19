6215 Deep Forest Ln.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is an updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home near Charlotte Douglas Airport. Located in the Paw Creek-Wildwood area . Close to Little Rock Rd and I-485.



Available for a 02/15/2019 Move - In.



The Great home features:



*Family room with fireplace

*Kitchen with stainless steel appliances

*Granite countertops

*2 bedrooms downstairs

*2 bedrooms upstairs

*Central air and heat

*Laundry room

*Patio

*Fenced in backyard

*5 car driveway



At this price it WON'T LAST !!To set up a showing for this property please call Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net, or visit our website at www.rent777.com



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



West Mecklenburg High School

Whitewater Middle School

Tuckaseegee Elementary School