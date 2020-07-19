All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6215 Deep Forest Ln.

6215 Deep Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6215 Deep Forest Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is an updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home near Charlotte Douglas Airport. Located in the Paw Creek-Wildwood area . Close to Little Rock Rd and I-485.

Available for a 02/15/2019 Move - In.

The Great home features:

*Family room with fireplace
*Kitchen with stainless steel appliances
*Granite countertops
*2 bedrooms downstairs
*2 bedrooms upstairs
*Central air and heat
*Laundry room
*Patio
*Fenced in backyard
*5 car driveway

At this price it WON'T LAST !!To set up a showing for this property please call Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net, or visit our website at www.rent777.com

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

West Mecklenburg High School
Whitewater Middle School
Tuckaseegee Elementary School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 Deep Forest Ln. have any available units?
6215 Deep Forest Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 Deep Forest Ln. have?
Some of 6215 Deep Forest Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 Deep Forest Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Deep Forest Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Deep Forest Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 6215 Deep Forest Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6215 Deep Forest Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 6215 Deep Forest Ln. offers parking.
Does 6215 Deep Forest Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 Deep Forest Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Deep Forest Ln. have a pool?
No, 6215 Deep Forest Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 6215 Deep Forest Ln. have accessible units?
No, 6215 Deep Forest Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Deep Forest Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 Deep Forest Ln. has units with dishwashers.
