6215 Deep Forest Ln.

Amenities
This is an updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home near Charlotte Douglas Airport. Located in the Paw Creek-Wildwood area . Close to Little Rock Rd and I-485.
Available for a 02/15/2019 Move - In.
The Great home features:
*Family room with fireplace
*Kitchen with stainless steel appliances
*Granite countertops
*2 bedrooms downstairs
*2 bedrooms upstairs
*Central air and heat
*Laundry room
*Patio
*Fenced in backyard
*5 car driveway
At this price it WON'T LAST !!To set up a showing for this property please call Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net, or visit our website at www.rent777.com
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
West Mecklenburg High School
Whitewater Middle School
Tuckaseegee Elementary School