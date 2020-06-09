Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6208 Wheeler Drive Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath home for Rent in the Queens Grant Sub in Charlotte, NC - Beautifully renovated! This home has 3 bedroom and 2 baths. Bamboo wood floors throughout. A kitchen w/granite counter tops. Both baths w/new ceramic tile floors and double vanities. Fabulous walk-in shower in MBA. Large laundry room. Formal LR & DR. Family size den w/fireplace-gas logs & beamed ceiling. Large Patio. Fenced Yard. Front Porch. Lawn care included. A Family's Dream Home.



Directions: From Southpark: Fairview becomes Sardis Rd. and then get onto Rama Rd. (R) Lynbrook (L) Wheeler-house on left



(RLNE4153412)