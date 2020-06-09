All apartments in Charlotte
6208 Wheeler Drive

6208 Wheeler Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6208 Wheeler Drive Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath home for Rent in the Queens Grant Sub in Charlotte, NC - Beautifully renovated! This home has 3 bedroom and 2 baths. Bamboo wood floors throughout. A kitchen w/granite counter tops. Both baths w/new ceramic tile floors and double vanities. Fabulous walk-in shower in MBA. Large laundry room. Formal LR & DR. Family size den w/fireplace-gas logs & beamed ceiling. Large Patio. Fenced Yard. Front Porch. Lawn care included. A Family's Dream Home.

Directions: From Southpark: Fairview becomes Sardis Rd. and then get onto Rama Rd. (R) Lynbrook (L) Wheeler-house on left

(RLNE4153412)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
