All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6204 Stonefort Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6204 Stonefort Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6204 Stonefort Court

6204 Stonefort Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6204 Stonefort Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Very Neat 4 BR + Upstairs Loft (with Fireplace!)/2.5 BA Freshly Painted Home with 2-Car Garage in Cul-De-Sac- Blossoming dogwood in front yard & private woods behind home! Kitchen comes with all appliances and opens up to great room with downstairs gas fireplace. Dining room has wood floors and is perfect for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet & relaxing master bathroom has garden tub, dual sinks, & separate shower. Separate pantry & laundry rooms downstairs! Community has clubhouse & pool for summer. Minutes from I-485 and easy access to Uptown and major freeways. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Stonefort Court have any available units?
6204 Stonefort Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6204 Stonefort Court have?
Some of 6204 Stonefort Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Stonefort Court currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Stonefort Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Stonefort Court pet-friendly?
No, 6204 Stonefort Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6204 Stonefort Court offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Stonefort Court offers parking.
Does 6204 Stonefort Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6204 Stonefort Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Stonefort Court have a pool?
Yes, 6204 Stonefort Court has a pool.
Does 6204 Stonefort Court have accessible units?
No, 6204 Stonefort Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Stonefort Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 Stonefort Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte