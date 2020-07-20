6204 Stonefort Court

Amenities
Very Neat 4 BR + Upstairs Loft (with Fireplace!)/2.5 BA Freshly Painted Home with 2-Car Garage in Cul-De-Sac- Blossoming dogwood in front yard & private woods behind home! Kitchen comes with all appliances and opens up to great room with downstairs gas fireplace. Dining room has wood floors and is perfect for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet & relaxing master bathroom has garden tub, dual sinks, & separate shower. Separate pantry & laundry rooms downstairs! Community has clubhouse & pool for summer. Minutes from I-485 and easy access to Uptown and major freeways. Available now!