6204 Stonefort Court

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Very Neat 4 BR + Upstairs Loft (with Fireplace!)/2.5 BA Freshly Painted Home with 2-Car Garage in Cul-De-Sac- Blossoming dogwood in front yard & private woods behind home! Kitchen comes with all appliances and opens up to great room with downstairs gas fireplace. Dining room has wood floors and is perfect for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet & relaxing master bathroom has garden tub, dual sinks, & separate shower. Separate pantry & laundry rooms downstairs! Community has clubhouse & pool for summer. Minutes from I-485 and easy access to Uptown and major freeways. Available now!