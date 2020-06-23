All apartments in Charlotte
613 McDonald Avenue

613 Mcdonald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

613 Mcdonald Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 full bath, plus office/bonus/laundry room in the highly sought after Dilworth area! Excellent Charlotte location! New carpet, refinished hardwood flooring, fresh paint, updated fixtures, all appliances convey. Front porch, large back deck with back yard.The lease is written on a 1-year basis, but longer term tenants are welcome. HURRY!! It won't last long!!
This property is on a self-showing feature. Please call our office if you need assistance.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 McDonald Avenue have any available units?
613 McDonald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 McDonald Avenue have?
Some of 613 McDonald Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 McDonald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
613 McDonald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 McDonald Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 613 McDonald Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 613 McDonald Avenue offer parking?
No, 613 McDonald Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 613 McDonald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 McDonald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 McDonald Avenue have a pool?
No, 613 McDonald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 613 McDonald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 613 McDonald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 613 McDonald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 McDonald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

