Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

6104 Meadow Rose Lane - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in a centrally located neighborhood in Charlotte. Access to shopping. Freshly cleaned Carpets and fresh coat of paint!! Downstairs unit, has double door patio access. NO PETS.



TO SEE THIS PROPERTY:



Fill out the application for the property completely and include 1 month proof of income



Every adult living in the home must fill out an application.



We will arrange for you to see the property after we receive your completed application and proof of income



Pay the $60 application fee after you see the property if you like it and want to go forward.



* *These properties do not accept section 8 vouchers.



**We do not show any property without a completed application.with proof of your income and a copy of your driver's license.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3783918)