609 Charles Avenue

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bath home with impressive renovations! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a handy butcher block mobile island. Master bedroom features an over sized closet and an inviting totally renovated en suite! The laundry room is complete with utility sink, washer and dryer. A stone fireplace adds all the comforts of home. Pets conditionally considered. Move right in! In walking distance to Blue Line light rail, restaurants and shops!