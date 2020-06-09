All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
609 Charles Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:47 PM

609 Charles Avenue

609 Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Charlotte
North Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

609 Charles Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bath home with impressive renovations! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a handy butcher block mobile island. Master bedroom features an over sized closet and an inviting totally renovated en suite! The laundry room is complete with utility sink, washer and dryer. A stone fireplace adds all the comforts of home. Pets conditionally considered. Move right in! In walking distance to Blue Line light rail, restaurants and shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Charles Avenue have any available units?
609 Charles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Charles Avenue have?
Some of 609 Charles Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Charles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Charles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Charles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Charles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 609 Charles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 609 Charles Avenue offers parking.
Does 609 Charles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Charles Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Charles Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Charles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Charles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Charles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Charles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Charles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

