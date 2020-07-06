606 Wabash Avenue

Amenities
Come take a look at this cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home.Conveniently located near N.Hoskins Rd. Close to Interstate 85 on a dead end street
Available for a Immediate move - in
This Home Features
*Cozy front portch
*Newly painted through out house
*Spacious living room
*Laundry room with Washer and dryer hook ups
*Dining room
*Central air and gas heat
*Kitchen with fridge ,stove and dishwasher
*Large backyard
*Driveway
To schedule a appointment contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. For additional listings visit our website at wwww.k2rental.com
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
Schools:
*Belmeade Drive Elementary School
*Senior Drive Middle School
*West charlotte high school