606 Wabash Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:45 AM

606 Wabash Avenue

606 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

606 Wabash Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come take a look at this cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home.Conveniently located near N.Hoskins Rd. Close to Interstate 85 on a dead end street

Available for a Immediate move - in

This Home Features

*Cozy front portch
*Newly painted through out house
*Spacious living room
*Laundry room with Washer and dryer hook ups
*Dining room
*Central air and gas heat
*Kitchen with fridge ,stove and dishwasher
*Large backyard
*Driveway

To schedule a appointment contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. For additional listings visit our website at wwww.k2rental.com

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

Schools:

*Belmeade Drive Elementary School
*Senior Drive Middle School
*West charlotte high school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
606 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 606 Wabash Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
606 Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 606 Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 606 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, 606 Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 606 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Wabash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 606 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 606 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 606 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Wabash Avenue has units with dishwashers.

