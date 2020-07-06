606 Wabash Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come take a look at this cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home.Conveniently located near N.Hoskins Rd. Close to Interstate 85 on a dead end street



Available for a Immediate move - in



This Home Features



*Cozy front portch

*Newly painted through out house

*Spacious living room

*Laundry room with Washer and dryer hook ups

*Dining room

*Central air and gas heat

*Kitchen with fridge ,stove and dishwasher

*Large backyard

*Driveway



To schedule a appointment contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. For additional listings visit our website at wwww.k2rental.com



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



Schools:



*Belmeade Drive Elementary School

*Senior Drive Middle School

*West charlotte high school