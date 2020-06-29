6051 Cougar Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Town Home, End Unit with Tree Lined Backyard in Huntington Ridge Subdivision. Great room with fireplace, kitchen with all appliances included and breakfast area. Master bedroom and laundry are located downstairs. Upstairs has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, large loft area with closet that can be used as 3rd bedroom. Sliding glass door off of kitchen that leads to a patio area with storage area.



Community Pool, Water, Sewer and Trash included in rent.

