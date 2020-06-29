All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

6051 Cougar Lane

6051 Cougar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6051 Cougar Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Town Home, End Unit with Tree Lined Backyard in Huntington Ridge Subdivision. Great room with fireplace, kitchen with all appliances included and breakfast area. Master bedroom and laundry are located downstairs. Upstairs has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, large loft area with closet that can be used as 3rd bedroom. Sliding glass door off of kitchen that leads to a patio area with storage area.

Community Pool, Water, Sewer and Trash included in rent.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6051 Cougar Lane have any available units?
6051 Cougar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6051 Cougar Lane have?
Some of 6051 Cougar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6051 Cougar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6051 Cougar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 Cougar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6051 Cougar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6051 Cougar Lane offer parking?
No, 6051 Cougar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6051 Cougar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6051 Cougar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 Cougar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6051 Cougar Lane has a pool.
Does 6051 Cougar Lane have accessible units?
No, 6051 Cougar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 Cougar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6051 Cougar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
