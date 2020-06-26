All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

605 Hawthorne Lane

605 Hawthorne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

605 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2-story Townhouse in Heart of Elizabeth with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage - Live where all the action is in this beautiful corner unit with plenty of windows and natural light! This well-appointed 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is located in Elizabeth Village has a 2-car garage and is conveniently located within walking distance to everything that Elizabeth/Plaza Midwood have to offer--restaurants, coffee shops, bars, etc. Less than two miles from Uptown Charlotte.

Only a few blocks from Presbyterian hospital and a few miles from CMC-Mercy. Take the Gold Line Trolley to Uptown for free and save thousands on parking fees a year! Also only minutes from the interstate.

This light-filled unit is loaded with upgrades: hardwood floors, upstairs and down, plantation shutters throughout, custom light fixtures, custom drapes and window seat in bay window, master bath with dual vanities and a private balcony off master suite! Washer and dryer included. Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.

(RLNE3470364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Hawthorne Lane have any available units?
605 Hawthorne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Hawthorne Lane have?
Some of 605 Hawthorne Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Hawthorne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
605 Hawthorne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Hawthorne Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Hawthorne Lane is pet friendly.
Does 605 Hawthorne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 605 Hawthorne Lane offers parking.
Does 605 Hawthorne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Hawthorne Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Hawthorne Lane have a pool?
No, 605 Hawthorne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 605 Hawthorne Lane have accessible units?
No, 605 Hawthorne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Hawthorne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Hawthorne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
