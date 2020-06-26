605 Hawthorne Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2-story Townhouse in Heart of Elizabeth with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage - Live where all the action is in this beautiful corner unit with plenty of windows and natural light! This well-appointed 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is located in Elizabeth Village has a 2-car garage and is conveniently located within walking distance to everything that Elizabeth/Plaza Midwood have to offer--restaurants, coffee shops, bars, etc. Less than two miles from Uptown Charlotte.



Only a few blocks from Presbyterian hospital and a few miles from CMC-Mercy. Take the Gold Line Trolley to Uptown for free and save thousands on parking fees a year! Also only minutes from the interstate.



This light-filled unit is loaded with upgrades: hardwood floors, upstairs and down, plantation shutters throughout, custom light fixtures, custom drapes and window seat in bay window, master bath with dual vanities and a private balcony off master suite! Washer and dryer included. Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.



