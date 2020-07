Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful and very well maintained 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath end unit townhome, fenced patio. Fairly new A/C Unit, and Stainless Steel appliances. Beautiful travertine tile and laminated flooring throughout (no carpet). Minutes from SouthPark Mall, restaurants and Whole Foods, 15 minutes from Uptown and 20 minutes from the airport.