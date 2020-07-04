All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:22 AM

6022 Old Providence Road

6022 Old Providence Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6022 Old Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence North

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 4 bed/3 full bath home is in a great location. The first floor has a formal dining room, formal siting room, bedroom with attached bathroom, living room with gas fireplace, laundry room, and kitchen. The very spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove * Cook Top, Corian counter tops, a stainless steel commercial refrigerator, and a stainless steel island. Second floor has master bedroom with large onsuite that includes a separate large standing shower and jetted tub, two good size secondary bedrooms that share a full hall bath. There is a screened in sitting area in the back that looks out at the beautifully landscaped fully fenced in back yard. Never a rental before-always a private home. Fresh Paint through out. A very unique property near Providence Road and Rae Road. ***WONT LAST LONG***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 Old Providence Road have any available units?
6022 Old Providence Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6022 Old Providence Road have?
Some of 6022 Old Providence Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6022 Old Providence Road currently offering any rent specials?
6022 Old Providence Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 Old Providence Road pet-friendly?
No, 6022 Old Providence Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6022 Old Providence Road offer parking?
No, 6022 Old Providence Road does not offer parking.
Does 6022 Old Providence Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6022 Old Providence Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 Old Providence Road have a pool?
No, 6022 Old Providence Road does not have a pool.
Does 6022 Old Providence Road have accessible units?
No, 6022 Old Providence Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 Old Providence Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6022 Old Providence Road has units with dishwashers.

