6022 Old Providence Road

This 4 bed/3 full bath home is in a great location. The first floor has a formal dining room, formal siting room, bedroom with attached bathroom, living room with gas fireplace, laundry room, and kitchen. The very spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove * Cook Top, Corian counter tops, a stainless steel commercial refrigerator, and a stainless steel island. Second floor has master bedroom with large onsuite that includes a separate large standing shower and jetted tub, two good size secondary bedrooms that share a full hall bath. There is a screened in sitting area in the back that looks out at the beautifully landscaped fully fenced in back yard. Never a rental before-always a private home. Fresh Paint through out. A very unique property near Providence Road and Rae Road. ***WONT LAST LONG***