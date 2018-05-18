6021 Scots Bluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see full brick 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in an excellent area! Large fenced in yard with a nice back deck, shed and utility storage shed, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, pantry and walk in master closets. Gorgeous solid surface flooring throughout, no carpet! Hard to find ranch home, come view before it's gone! NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1295.00 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee .