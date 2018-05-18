All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6021 Scots Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6021 Scots Bluff Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM

6021 Scots Bluff Drive

6021 Scots Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6021 Scots Bluff Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see full brick 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in an excellent area! Large fenced in yard with a nice back deck, shed and utility storage shed, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, pantry and walk in master closets. Gorgeous solid surface flooring throughout, no carpet! Hard to find ranch home, come view before it's gone! NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1295.00 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 Scots Bluff Drive have any available units?
6021 Scots Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6021 Scots Bluff Drive have?
Some of 6021 Scots Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 Scots Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Scots Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Scots Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6021 Scots Bluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6021 Scots Bluff Drive offer parking?
No, 6021 Scots Bluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6021 Scots Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6021 Scots Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Scots Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 6021 Scots Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6021 Scots Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 6021 Scots Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Scots Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6021 Scots Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte