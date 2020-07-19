All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6014 Crosswood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6014 Crosswood Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6014 Crosswood Court

6014 Crosswood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6014 Crosswood Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Crosswood Court have any available units?
6014 Crosswood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6014 Crosswood Court have?
Some of 6014 Crosswood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 Crosswood Court currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Crosswood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Crosswood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 Crosswood Court is pet friendly.
Does 6014 Crosswood Court offer parking?
Yes, 6014 Crosswood Court offers parking.
Does 6014 Crosswood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 Crosswood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Crosswood Court have a pool?
No, 6014 Crosswood Court does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Crosswood Court have accessible units?
No, 6014 Crosswood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Crosswood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 Crosswood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte