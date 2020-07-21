All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 14 2019

5965 Moose Lane

5965 Moose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5965 Moose Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
Dual Master Suite Townhome Mallard Creek & University Area - Spacious and bright two bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhome in popular Mallard Creek area. Living room leads into kitchen with very open concept floor plan. Upstairs the bedrooms are each master suites complete with vaulted ceilings, walk in closets and their own full bathrooms. Washer and dryer is included. Water is also included. Private, fenced patio area. Community Pool! Call today to schedule your appointment.

(RLNE2359220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5965 Moose Lane have any available units?
5965 Moose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5965 Moose Lane have?
Some of 5965 Moose Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5965 Moose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5965 Moose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5965 Moose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5965 Moose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5965 Moose Lane offer parking?
No, 5965 Moose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5965 Moose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5965 Moose Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5965 Moose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5965 Moose Lane has a pool.
Does 5965 Moose Lane have accessible units?
No, 5965 Moose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5965 Moose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5965 Moose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
