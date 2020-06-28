5955 Prescott Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Spacious 2 level townhome. 3 sided fireplace in dining/living room. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included. Room for 1 car in the garage and 1 car in the driveway. Swimming pool is right across from the unit. This townhome is close to I77 and Northlake Mall. Many great places to eat and shop. Uptown Charlotte is approximately 10 miles.

NOTE: Rented furnished with master king bed on the lower level and 1 queen bedroom and a loft in upper level. Loft has very comfortable daybed and closet. Fully furnished with High Speed Internet, WIFI, Spectrum TV APP and Netflix and all utilities at a monthly rate of $1,900.

Avaiability - February and March 2020