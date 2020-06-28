All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5955 Prescott Court
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

5955 Prescott Court

5955 Prescott Court · No Longer Available
Location

5955 Prescott Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Spacious 2 level townhome. 3 sided fireplace in dining/living room. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included. Room for 1 car in the garage and 1 car in the driveway. Swimming pool is right across from the unit. This townhome is close to I77 and Northlake Mall. Many great places to eat and shop. Uptown Charlotte is approximately 10 miles.
NOTE: Rented furnished with master king bed on the lower level and 1 queen bedroom and a loft in upper level. Loft has very comfortable daybed and closet. Fully furnished with High Speed Internet, WIFI, Spectrum TV APP and Netflix and all utilities at a monthly rate of $1,900.
Avaiability - February and March 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5955 Prescott Court have any available units?
5955 Prescott Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5955 Prescott Court have?
Some of 5955 Prescott Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5955 Prescott Court currently offering any rent specials?
5955 Prescott Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5955 Prescott Court pet-friendly?
No, 5955 Prescott Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5955 Prescott Court offer parking?
Yes, 5955 Prescott Court offers parking.
Does 5955 Prescott Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5955 Prescott Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5955 Prescott Court have a pool?
Yes, 5955 Prescott Court has a pool.
Does 5955 Prescott Court have accessible units?
No, 5955 Prescott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5955 Prescott Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5955 Prescott Court has units with dishwashers.
