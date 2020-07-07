5949 Charing Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Rama Woods 3 Bedroom House - Nice 3 bedroom in Rama Woods. Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal Included. Has Gas Heat & Central Air. Gas Water Heater. Nice deck in the back. Newly installed counter-tops and cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Definitely a must see. Renters insurance required!



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE2783536)