5949 Charing Place
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

5949 Charing Place

5949 Charing Place · No Longer Available
Location

5949 Charing Place, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Rama Woods 3 Bedroom House - Nice 3 bedroom in Rama Woods. Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal Included. Has Gas Heat & Central Air. Gas Water Heater. Nice deck in the back. Newly installed counter-tops and cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Definitely a must see. Renters insurance required!

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2783536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5949 Charing Place have any available units?
5949 Charing Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5949 Charing Place have?
Some of 5949 Charing Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5949 Charing Place currently offering any rent specials?
5949 Charing Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5949 Charing Place pet-friendly?
No, 5949 Charing Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5949 Charing Place offer parking?
No, 5949 Charing Place does not offer parking.
Does 5949 Charing Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5949 Charing Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5949 Charing Place have a pool?
No, 5949 Charing Place does not have a pool.
Does 5949 Charing Place have accessible units?
No, 5949 Charing Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5949 Charing Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5949 Charing Place has units with dishwashers.

