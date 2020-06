Amenities

granite counters garage pool bbq/grill

This 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom town home is in quite, well kept gated development .3 to 6 minutes to I-77, I-485, 15 minutes from south park Charlotte uptown, airport and premium outlet. Fenced swimming pool, picnic area and park, walking trails are added features in the development. Upgrade features and all rooms have fans with light, granite counter top in kitchen, attached 1 car garage has cabinets and rent includes water, yard maintenance, and access to pool and grill area.