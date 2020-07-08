All apartments in Charlotte
5922 Hidden Meadow Lane
5922 Hidden Meadow Lane

5922 Hidden Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5922 Hidden Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This home will not last long! Upon entering you are greeted with warm vinyl flooring, open living room and bright kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast area, pantry and is just off of formal dining. Kitchen is also equip with gas range, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, abundant cabinetry and tons of counter space. Upstairs there are three large bedrooms, laundry area and luxurious bathrooms. 2 Car garage is spacious. Deck out back is great for entertaining and fenced area. Lots of storage. This community has neighborhood pools, walking trails, playground, tennis courts and much more! Conveniently located to I-485 and I-85. Minutes from Concord Mills and fantastic schools are very close by. Call today to schedule your viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane have any available units?
5922 Hidden Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane have?
Some of 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5922 Hidden Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5922 Hidden Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

