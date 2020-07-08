5922 Hidden Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

This home will not last long! Upon entering you are greeted with warm vinyl flooring, open living room and bright kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast area, pantry and is just off of formal dining. Kitchen is also equip with gas range, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, abundant cabinetry and tons of counter space. Upstairs there are three large bedrooms, laundry area and luxurious bathrooms. 2 Car garage is spacious. Deck out back is great for entertaining and fenced area. Lots of storage. This community has neighborhood pools, walking trails, playground, tennis courts and much more! Conveniently located to I-485 and I-85. Minutes from Concord Mills and fantastic schools are very close by. Call today to schedule your viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.